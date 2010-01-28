VIDEO: Backstage Tour With Nickelback!

Ever wondered what it's like playing guitar at a massive arena rock show?
Nickelback have allowed cameras backstage on their massive world tour to allow fans to check out what goes into making such a huge show.
Check out this taster clip below courtesy of Roadrunner Records, in which guitarist Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake's guitar techs run you through it!
Nickelback´s Dark Horse tour hits the UK in May. The full dates are as follows and tickets are on sale now:
Fri 22 May - Manchester Evening News Arena
Sat 23 May - Glasgow SECC
Mon 25 May - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Tue 26 May - Birmingham NIA
Thu 28 May - London O2 Arena
Fri 29 May - Sheffield Arena
Keep your eyes peeled at www.darkhorse.com for more upcoming clips.