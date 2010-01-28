VIDEO: Backstage Tour With Nickelback!

Ever wondered what it's like playing guitar at a massive arena rock show?



Nickelback have allowed cameras backstage on their massive world tour to allow fans to check out what goes into making such a huge show.





Check out this taster clip below courtesy of Roadrunner Records, in which guitarist Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake's guitar techs run you through it!





Nickelback´s Dark Horse tour hits the UK in May. The full dates are as follows and tickets are on sale now:





Fri 22 May - Manchester Evening News Arena





Sat 23 May - Glasgow SECC





Mon 25 May - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena





Tue 26 May - Birmingham NIA





Thu 28 May - London O2 Arena





Fri 29 May - Sheffield Arena





Keep your eyes peeled at www.darkhorse.com for more upcoming clips.

