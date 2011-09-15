Video: Anna Calvi 'Suzanne And I'

Mercury Prize-nominee and axe-wielding fire goddess Anna Calvi has unveiled a video for her new single, 'Suzanne And I'.



The single was released this week with a B-side cover of The Shirelles' 'Baby It's You', which you can stream over on Anna Calvi's Soundcloud page.

It's not the best showcase of her formidable guitar skills (check out 'Rider To The Sea' or one of the many live versions of 'Love Won't Be Leaving' for that), but it's nice to see her trusty Telecaster get some limelight.

Anna Calvi is on tour throughout the UK and Ireland this October and November and we highly recommend you go see her live. Head to ArtistTicket.com to view the full dates and buy tickets.