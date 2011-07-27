Trivium for London guitar clinic

Trivium london guitar clinic

Roadrunner Records and the British Music Experience will be hosting a guitar clinic with Trivium frontman Matt Heafy at London's O2 on 6 August.

The clinic will take place shortly before the band support Iron Maiden on the last date of their 'Final Frontier' world tour at the O2 Arena that evening.

In order to take part you need to enter the draw at the Roadrunner Records site. There are fifty places up for grabs and each winner also gets to bring a friend. Every winner who attends will also receive a limited edition autographed Trivium 'In Waves' poster and free entry to the British Music Experience exhibit.

'In Waves', Trivium's fifth album, is due for release 8 August. Check out the video for the album's title track below.

Trivium 'In Waves' video