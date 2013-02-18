Total Guitar Magazine Issue 238: The Ultimate Guitar Workout

Total Guitar issue 238 is on sale worldwide now!
Inside Total Guitar 238: Transform your playing with our 'Ultimate Guitar Workout'. We've come up with exercises to help you improve every area of your playing, including: building timing and speed, bending more accurately, developing your picking and loads more. On top of this, we show you how to design the perfect practice routine to make the most of our tab and audio examples.
Guitar tabs in Total Guitar 238
Muse 'Hysteria'
The Lumineers 'Ho Hey'
Deep Purple 'Highway Star'
The Darkness 'Street Spirit'
Black Veil Brides 'In The End' (video)
Also in TG238
Fit A Distortion Unit To Your Guitar
TG's resident gear tweaker, Ed 'The Shed' Mitchell shows you how to easily fit a simple overdrive/distortion unit to your axe.
Rig Tour: Coheed And Cambria
Claudio and Travis take use through their gear
Dino Cazares and Devin Townsend
We sit down with two of metal's pioneering guitarists to talk technique, tone and, err, bowel movements.
Trivium
Matt and Corey answer your questions
Dropkick Murphy's
The Boston punkers explain the perfect St. Patrick's Day set list over a few pints of the black stuff!
Five minutes Alone...
We get inside the guitar-playing mind of Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham
Video Lessons
RGT Grade Three Rock Lead Lesson
Rockschool Guitar Grade One: Scales
Gus G. Guest Lesson (Part Two)
Video Guitar Lesson: Black Veil Brides 'In The End' (riff)
Gear
Blackstar ID:60TVP, Gretsch Tim Armstrong Electromatic, Mooer Little Monster AC, Fret-King Black Label Super-Hybrid, IK Multimedia AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix, Fender Chris Shiflett Telecaster Deluxe, Audio Technica AT2020 USB, TC Electronic Ditto Looper and more!