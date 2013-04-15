More

Total Guitar 240 on sale now: 50 Ways To Write Better Songs

By ()

Plus Iron Maiden, Bon Iver, Rancid and more tabbed!

Total Guitar issue 240 is on sale in print in the UK and digitally worldwide via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch, Kindle Fire and Google Play from today!


Digital editions on Apple Newsstand and Kindle Fire now include streaming audio backing tracks for all songs!

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices

Get Total Guitar for Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD

Get Total Guitar for Android via Google Play

This issue we show you the best ways to unlock your creativity and start writing today with '50 Ways To Write Better Songs'. The feature offers excellent advice on getting inspired, chord progressions and arrangement to help you finish your songs!

Interviews

Gary Clark Jr 
Andy James
 The Sword
 Miles Kane 
Portishead 
Minus The Bear
 Tesseract
 Opeth

Guitar Tabs

 Iron Maiden 'Run To The Hills
' Rancid 'Timebomb' 
Bon Iver 'Skinny Love'
 The Black Keys 'Little Black Submarines'
 Hayden Panettiere 'Telescope' (theme from 'Nashville')

Gear reviews


 Fret-King Black Label Country Squire Semitone 
Boss TE-2 Tera Echo 
Hiwatt T40 Combo 
Inspired Instruments You Rock Guitar
 Yamaha GL1 Guitalele
 Head To Head: Metal Singlecuts
 DigiTech JamMan Solo XT
 Bogner Uberschall Pedal