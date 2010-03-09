It was the Oscars last night and therefore lots of film stars got together in order to tell each other how good they are at being film stars.

TG thought it might be nice to bring them back down to earth by reminding the world how bad they are at being musicians.

We asked you for your least favourite film stars´ musical projects and counted the votes that came in from our

Twitter

,

Facebook

and

MySpace

.

The results were as follows and are displayed in descending order of dislike, so according to you lot Keanu Reeve´s now defunct Dogstar was a VERY bad idea, whereas Jared Leto´s 30 Seconds To Mars is only a SLIGHTLY bad one.

Enjoy. Or not, as the case may be.

The Top 5 Film Stars That Shouldn't Play Music