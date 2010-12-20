The 50 Best Guitar Albums Of The Year 2010

Exit Calm - Exit Calm

Stream 'Heart And Minds' by Exit Calm below.



Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!



Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.

