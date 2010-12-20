The 50 Best Guitar Albums Of The Year 2010
Exit Calm - Exit Calm
Exit Calm - Exit Calm
Stream 'Heart And Minds' by Exit Calm below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Ali Farka Toure & Toumani Diabate - Ali & Toumani
Ali Farka Toure & Toumani Diabate - 'Ali & Toumani'
Stream 'Kala Djula' by Ali Farka Toure & Toumani Diabate below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Minus The Bear - Omni
Minus The Bear - 'Omni'
Stream 'Into The Mirror' by Minus The Bear below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Lostprophets - The Betrayed
Lostprophets - The Betrayed
Stream 'Where We Belong' by Lostprophets below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Best Coast - Crazy For You
Best Coast - Crazy For You
Stream 'Boyfriend' by Best Coast below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Kaki King - Junior
Kaki King - Junior
Stream 'Spit It Back In My Mouth' by Kaki King below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Marty Friedman - Tokyo Jukebox
Marty Friedman - Tokyo Jukebox
Stream 'Asu E No Sanka' by Marty Friedman below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Warpaint - The Fool
Warpaint - The Fool
Stream 'Bees' by Warpaint below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
First Aid Kit - The Big Black & The Blue
First Aid Kit - The Big Black & The Blue
Stream 'I Met Up With The King' by First Aid Kit below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Bombay Bicycle Club - Flaws
Bombay Bicycle Club - Flaws
Stream 'Ivy & Gold' by Bombay Bicycle Club below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Trigger The Bloodshed - Degenerate
Trigger The Bloodshed - Degenerate
Stream 'The Soulful Dead' by Trigger The Bloodshed below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Paul Gilbert - Fuzz Universe
Paul Gilbert - Fuzz Universe
Stream 'Plastic Dracula' by Paul Gilbert below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Everything Everything - Man Alive
Everything Everything - Man Alive
Stream 'Suffragette Suffragette' by Everything Everything below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Broken Social Scene - Forgiveness Rock Record
Broken Social Scene - Forgiveness Rock Record
Stream 'World Sick' by Broken Social Scene below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
The Coral - Butterfly House
The Coral - Butterfly House
Stream 'More Than A Lover' by The Coral below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Stornoway - Beachcomber's Windowsill
Stornoway - Beachcomber's Windowsill
Stream 'Zorbing' by Stornoway below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Soilwork - The Panic Broadcast
Soilwork - The Panic Broadcast
Stream 'The Thrill' by Soilwork below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Wavves - King Of The Beach
Wavves - King Of The Beach
Stream 'King Of The Beach' by Wavves below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Alkaline Trio - This Addiction
Alkaline Trio - This Addiction
Stream 'This Addiction' by Alkaline Trio below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Lee Ritenour - 6 String Theory
Lee Ritenour - 6 String Theory
Stream 'Shape Of My Heart' by Lee Ritenour (featuring Steve Lukather and Andy McKee) below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants - Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants - Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants
Stream 'Helsinki' by Chris Shiflett & The Dead Peasants below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Vampire Weekend - Contra
Vampire Weekend - Contra
Stream 'Cousins' by Vampire Weekend below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Neil Young - Le Noise
Neil Young - Le Noise
Stream 'Walk With Me' by Neil Young below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Black Label Society - Order Of The Black
Black Label Society - Order Of The Black
Stream 'Parade Of The Dead' by Black Label Society below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
The National - High Violet
The National - High Violet
Stream 'Runaway' by The National below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
The Damned Things - Ironiclast
The Damned Things - Ironiclast
Stream 'Friday Night (Going Down In Flames)' by The Damned Things below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Murder By Death - Good Morning Magpie
Murder By Death - Good Morning Magpie
Stream 'White Noise' by Murder By Death below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Coheed And Cambria - Year Of The Black Rainbow
Coheed And Cambria - Year Of The Black Rainbow
Stream 'World Of Lines' by Coheed And Cambria below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Eric Clapton - Clapton
Eric Clapton - Clapton
Stream 'Rocking Chair' by Eric Clapton below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Dead Weather - Sea Of Cowards
Dead Weather - Sea Of Cowards
Stream 'Blue Blood Blues' by Dead Weather below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Dinosaur Pile-Up - Growing Pains
Dinosaur Pile-Up - Growing Pains
Stream 'Barceloner' by Dinosaur Pile-Up below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Cancer Bats - Bears, Mayors, Scraps And Bones
Cancer Bats - Bears, Mayors, Scraps And Bones
Stream 'Sleep This Away' by Cancer Bats below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Deftones - Diamond Eyes
Deftones - Diamond Eyes
Stream 'Diamond Eyes' by Deftones below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Ray LaMontagne - God Willin' & The Creek Don't Rise
Ray LaMontagne - God Willin' & The Creek Don't Rise
Stream 'Beg Steal Or Borrow' by Ray LaMontagne below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Bullet For My Valentine - Fever
Bullet For My Valentine - Fever
Stream 'Begging For Mercy' by Bullet For My Valentine below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Mystery Jets - Serotonin
Mystery Jets - Serotonin
Stream 'Waiting On A Miracle' by Mystery Jets below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Black Country Communion - Black Country Communion
Black Country Communion - Black Country Communion
Stream 'One Last Soul' by Black Country Communion below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Ozzy Osbourne - Scream
Ozzy Osbourne - Scream
Stream 'Let Me Hear You Scream' by Ozzy Osbourne below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
My Chemical Romance - Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys
My Chemical Romance - Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys
Stream 'Vampire Money' by My Chemical Romance below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare
Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare
Stream 'Nightmare' by Avenged Sevenfold below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Jimi Hendrix - Valleys Of Neptune
Jimi Hendrix - Valleys Of Neptune
Stream 'Bleeding Heart' by Jimi Hendrix below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang
The Gaslight Anthem - American Slang
Stream 'Queen Of Lower Chelsea' by The Gaslight Anthem below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Iron Maiden - The Final Frontier
Iron Maiden - The Final Frontier
Stream 'The Alchemist' by Iron Maiden below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Band Of Horses - Infinite Arms
Band Of Horses - Infinite Arms
Stream 'Older' by Band Of Horses below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Stone Sour - Audio Secrecy
Stone Sour - Audio Secrecy
Stream 'Digital (Did You Tell)' by Stone Sour below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Alter Bridge - ABIII
Alter Bridge - ABIII
Stream 'Isolation' by Alter Bridge below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Paul Weller - Wake Up The Nation
Paul Weller - Wake Up The Nation
Stream '7 & 3 Is The Striker's Name' by Paul Weller below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
Stream 'Empty Room' by Arcade Fire below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
Slash - Slash
Slash - Slash
Stream 'Ghost' by Slash below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.
The Black Keys - Brothers
The Black Keys - Brothers
Watch 'Next Girl (live)' by The Black Keys below.
Total Guitar issue 210 (on sale 24 December – 20 January) features our pick of the 50 Best Guitar Albums of 2010. In the spirit of the season we thought we'd share the list online and offer streams of the music – this way you get to hear the songs and guitarists we're banging on about!
Got something to say? Agree or disagree with our list? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.