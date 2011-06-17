The 10 Highest-Earning Guitarists 2011

America’s Forbes magazine released its annual rich list recently. Here we present you with the 10 highest-earning guitarists to appear in the list, along with their band earnings from the last 12 months (to the nearest million dollars).

According to Forbes, the figures are pre-tax and management fees. Although we realise not all of these figures will be recognised as guitarists first and foremost, they are all guitar-players and use the instrument live and in their recordings.