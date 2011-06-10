TG216: Slash talks 'Use Your Illusion'

Total Guitar issue 216 is now on sale. Featuring an in-depth interview with Slash on the recording of 'Use Your Illusion I & II', as well as brand new interviews with Brian May, Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Anna Calvi, In Flames and Arch Enemy.

Slash

The former Gunner talks exclusively to TG about the 20th anniversary of GN'R's 'Use Your Illusion I & II'.



Black Country Communion

BCC's second album was made in a whirlwind four days. Hughes and Bonamassa deliver the inside story.

Arch Enemy

Michael Amott talks us through new album 'Khaos Legions' and five landmark records from his past.

Duane Eddy

He's the original twangster who inspired a generation of guitarists. TG gets an audience with a true legend.

Jim Davies

The Victory Pill and one-time Prodigy guitarist gives what may be his last ever interview.

This issue every Learn To Play track has a brand new interview with the recording artist, or engineer (Jeff Buckley). Read the stories behind the songs, get the sound with any setup and play along with backing tracks on the CD.

Jeff Buckley 'Grace'

Guns N' Roses 'You Could Be Mine'

Slayer 'Angel Of Death'

Duane Eddy 'Peter Gunn'

Arctic Monkeys 'Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair'

ZZ Top 'Gimme All Your Lovin'

Queen 'Fat Bottomed Girls'

Cat Stevens 'Wild World'

Over 20 pages of gear news, reviews and advice. Reviews this issue include: Roland GR-55GK, Line 6 M5 Stompbox Modeler, LTD Viper 10, Group Test: humbucker electric guitars under £350, IK Multimedia AmpliTube Custom Shop, HardWire HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner, Schecter Robin Finck Ultra, Head To Head: Vox vs Boss looper pedals, TC Electronic Corona Chorus, Jet City Afterburner, plus Ed's Shed and Accessories reviews.

