TG215: The making of 'Led Zeppelin IV'
New issue on sale now!
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale now. Featuring a detailed look at the making of ‘Led Zeppelin IV’, Devin Townsend, Rise Against, Dennis Coffey (of Motown Funk Brother fame), New York Dolls, Children Of Bodom and Brian Setzer. Browse our gallery to see what else is inside!
Buy Total Guitar for iPad, iPhone and iPod
Buy a digital copy of Total Guitar magazine
(US readers click here)
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
The making of Led Zeppelin IV
40 years after its release, TG revisits what is arguably Led Zeppelin’s greatest album and interviews legendary engineer Andy Johns – a man who’s CV also includes Hendrix, Eric Clapton and The Rolling Stones.
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Monitor
All the people, news and noise emanating from guitar land. This month we have an exclusive look at some very famous guitars from the Hard Rock Café vault, a chance to win Sonisphere tickets, a Queensryche studio report and a first-look at some new Boss stompboxes... And that’s just for starters!
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Access All Areas: Kyus Lives!
TG caught rebooted stoner gods Kyuss Lives! on their recent UK tour. Read our review of the show and check out our interview with new guitarist Bruno Fevery, who’s faced with filling the big boots of Josh Homme.
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Devin Townsend: A Man Of Extremes
The former Strapping Young Lad returns with two albums that reveal dual sides of this fascinating player.
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Dennis Coffey: The psychedelic Funk Brother
He painted Motown psychedelic and then disappeared. Now this one-time Funk Brother is back and funkier than ever.
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
String 'Em Up: Children Of Bodom
The clap, copycat guitars, ‘Malmsteen wannabes’… it’s all par for the course when Finland’s metal messrs get strung up!
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Learn to play…
Read the stories behind the songs, get the sound with any setup and play along with backing tracks on the CD. Click the links for associated video lessons.
Full Tabs:
Nirvana ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, Machine Head ‘Halo’, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Breaking The Girl’ and Seasick Steve ‘Walkin’ Man’.
Video Lessons:
Led Zeppelin ‘Rock And Roll’, Muse ‘Supermassive Blackhole’, The Police ‘Walking On the Moon’ and Black Stone Cherry ‘White Trash Millionaire’ (riff, no backing track)
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Huge gear reviews section
This month you can read reviews of the Sterling by Music Man JP100 (pictured), Hardwire SP-7, Peavey HP Single Cut SC-3, Group Test: Electro-acoustics under £300, Way Huge Green Rhino MkII, Fender Mustang V head, Head to head: Charvel San Dimas Wild Card Vs Rasmus By Suhr Standard S100, Airline Tux Deluxe, T.Rex Tonebug Chorus + Flanger, Tascam DR-05 and more!
Total Guitar issue 215 is on sale 13 May to 9 June
Subscribe to TG :: Buy TG215 :: Buy TG215 digital edition :: Where to buy TG
Head to head: Charvel VS Rasmus
Forged in the 80s, the humbucker, twin singlecoil design dominated an age. Can these respins blast the past to shreds? Find out when we pitch the Charvel San Dimas Wild Card and the Rasmus By Suhr Standard S100 against each other.