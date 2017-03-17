Fink on guitar gear, production tricks and the challenges of making an authentic modern blues record

Singer-songwriter Fin Greenall is best known by his nom-de-plume Fink, a name shared with his trio, completed by bassist Guy Whittaker and drummer Tom Thornton.

The Ninja Tune-signed songwriter has always been an individual, a genre magpie channeling trip-hop, desert rock and dub, while others endlessly rehash their Dylan influences. Similarly, his production and songwriting credits extend well beyond your typical folk club, to work with John Legend, Professor Green, Amy Winehouse and Banks.

Now based in Berlin, Fink has released 10 albums (including side-projects/live records) in 10 years and recently took time out to tackle a new challenge: a contemporary blues record.

The response is Sunday Night Blues Club, Vol 1, an album that has been produced by Flood and places luminaries like Colin Stetson (Arcade Fire, Bon Iver), Mike Dawes and New Orleans sticksman David Shirley in the role of pick-up band.

Prizing feel and a run-and-gun writing process over six-string dick-swinging, it’s a powerfully effective, left-of-field take on 21st century blues.

We spoke to Fin to find out more about the challenges of taking on one of the most thoroughly “rinsed” areas of modern music history…

You’ve previously been something of a genre-spanning type. Is Sunday Night Blues Club, Vol. 1 your first genre record?

Some of my records are too ‘genre-spanning’, maybe, so on this blues record it was a really great opportunity to do the opposite of that

“Genre-spanning! I like that. Some people see it as a fault and I think that’s kind of justified - some of my records are too ‘genre-spanning’, maybe - so on this blues record it was a really great opportunity to do the opposite of that and actually have some focus.

“There’s one track on the record, She Was Right, which was this amazing, epic orchestral piece with Colin Stetson, who’s a genius at this wind, circular-breathing stuff. That’s the only track where it’s really ‘blues meets…’; every other track on the record, the whole raison d’être is, ‘If you don’t like blues, you’re not going to like it.’

“That kept me on the straight and narrow with this one, because every time I wanted to add some electronic influences, or add a poly-synth, or say, ‘Maybe I’ll just do a little folky, major, Joni Mitchell thing here’ it always stopped me, because I thought, ‘I want to make a blues record and I want to keep the focus.’ So, yeah, this record is probably the first one where I’ve made a genre record.”

You can trace links to the blues in so many of your other influences – trip-hop, folk, rock, desert rock. Why now for a blues album?

“I’ve just needed to do it to get something out of my system. I’ve always loved the blues, and I just needed to see if I could do it. This is the first time I’ve had the confidence to own it all, to say ‘this is going to be my blues’ - ‘my accidental life’, as Big Bill Broonzy used to say.

“Having said that, one of the real challenges of the record was to write original blues, because it’s one of the oldest genres that we’ve got in modern musical culture, so it’s been used and abused for 70/80 years now.

“Most of the ideas have been done, rinsed and repeated, so to try and find the right balance was a real challenge. I didn’t want to do any lyrics like ‘I Whatsapped you’, but I also didn’t want to go too retro, putting in lyrics about rivers and Mississippi, because that’s not my journey at all.”