TC Electronic unveils John Petrucci signature pedal: The Dreamscape

TC electronic john petrucci signature pedal the dreamscape

That dazzling box of sparkling teal you're looking at is the brand new John Petrucci Dreamscape pedal from TC Electronic - a stompbox which collects together all of the Dream Theater guitarist's signature TonePrint settings into one unit.

John uses the firm's Corona Chorus, Vortex Flanger and Shaker Vibrato as part of his live rig and has worked directly with the Danish firm to build all of his TonePrint presets into one triple-modulation pedal.

Controls on the unit include Speed, Depth and FX Level knobs, a three-position toggle-switch with Bright, Normal and Dark settings and a seven-position knob for selecting the six preset modulation effects or a TC Electronic TonePrint setting (which allows the uploading of Corona Chorus TonePrints).

The Dreamscape also has the standard stereo quarter-inch ins and outs found on all of the TonePrint range, plus a rather fetching sparkly teal finish and a John Petrucci logo.

The Dreamscape is set to retail for £209 and will be available in the UK later this month. Head to the TC Electronic site for more information.

