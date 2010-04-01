Taking Dawn announced as KISS UK tour support

Vegas´ finest 80s rock kids Taking Dawn have been announced as the sole support band on KISS´s UK tour this May. Check out the full dates below.



Taking Dawn's frontman Chris Babbitt is fast-forging a reputation in media circles for his ability to churn out pricesless, yet endearingly sincere, rock ‘n´ roll quotes. This time he had this to say:



“I still think my guys are f***ing with me. Isn´t Ashton Kutcher supposed to punk only famous people? Not even in 100,000 years did I think we´d really be opening for KISS... especially after the third farewell tour! We´ve got our ‘Love Gun´ locked and loaded, and can´t wait to strut the same stage as our heroes. This is such an honour it´s almost too overwhelming for words.”



Taking Dawn will also be appearing at Download 2010.



KISS (with Taking Dawn) 2010 UK tour dates

1 May - SHEFFIELD Arena

2 May - NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

4 May - LIVERPOOL Arena

5 May - BIRMINGHAM LG Arena

7 May - DUBLIN O2 Arena

9 May - GLASGOW SECC

10 May - MANCHESTER MEN Arena

12 May - LONDON Wembley Arena

13 May - LONDON Wembley Arena



