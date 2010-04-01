More

Taking Dawn announced as KISS UK tour support

By

Vegas’ finest 80s rock kids Taking Dawn have been announced as the sole support band on KISS’s UK arena tour this May

Taking Dawn's frontman Chris Babbitt is fast-forging a reputation in media circles for his ability to churn out pricesless, yet endearingly sincere, rock ‘n´ roll quotes. This time he had this to say:

“I still think my guys are f***ing with me. Isn´t Ashton Kutcher supposed to punk only famous people? Not even in 100,000 years did I think we´d really be opening for KISS... especially after the third farewell tour! We´ve got our ‘Love Gun´ locked and loaded, and can´t wait to strut the same stage as our heroes. This is such an honour it´s almost too overwhelming for words.”

Taking Dawn will also be appearing at Download 2010.

KISS (with Taking Dawn) 2010 UK tour dates
1 May - SHEFFIELD Arena
2 May - NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena
4 May - LIVERPOOL Arena
5 May - BIRMINGHAM LG Arena
7 May - DUBLIN O2 Arena
9 May - GLASGOW SECC
10 May - MANCHESTER MEN Arena
12 May - LONDON Wembley Arena
13 May - LONDON Wembley Arena