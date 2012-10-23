String 'Em Up: Orianthi

Got a burning question for guitar Goddess Orianthi? Here's your chance to String 'Em Up!



We'll be talking the girl who's jammed with Santana and Vai, played with Michael Jackson and who currently takes lead duties in Alice Cooper's band tomorrow . If you have a question for her, let us know on Facebook, Twitter or e-mail before midday on Wednesday 24 October. If we print your question in the mag then you'll receive a free set of D'Addario strings!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing, gear or songwriting you're much more likely to get it answered. Good luck!