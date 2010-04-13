Stream the entire Jeff Beck album, 'Emotion And Commotion'

You can stream all of the new Jeff Beck album, 'Emotion And Commotion', right here on TotalGuitar.co.uk, courtesy of the nice people at NPR (that's American public radio to the likes of you and me).

You may remember that yesterday we reported that the talented Mr Beck has

insured his fingers

to the tune (no pun intended) of £7,000,000. Well, fortunately, that hasn't stopped him recording his first studio album in seven years.

'Emotion And Commotion' sees Beck accompanied by an orchestra tackling various classics including 'Nessun Dorma', 'I Put A Spell On You' and 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'. Check out the stream below and let us know what you think.