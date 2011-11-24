Rolling Stone unveils 100 best guitarists list

Long-standing US music mag Rolling Stone has put together a list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time. Can you guess who might be at number one?

Surprise! It's Hendrix… There's a pretty solid top 10, listed below, but things start to get a little controversial after that. Tony Iommi at 25!? He only invented an entire guitar-devoted genre!

Rolling Stone's 10 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time

10. Pete Townshend

9. Duane Allman

8. Eddie Van Halen

7. Chuck Berry

6. B.B. King

5. Jeff Beck

4. Keith Richards

3. Jimmy Page

2. Eric Clapton

1. Jimi Hendrix

Check out the full list of Rollling Stone's 100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time over on their website.