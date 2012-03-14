Richie Sambora joins Blackstar

The guys at Blackstar must have done a little dance when they got this news: Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has signed up to a worldwide endorsement deal with the Northampton-based amp-maker.

Sambora is best known for selling roughly 130 million records, for his signature Talk Box-enabled 'who-woah-woh' on 'Livin' On A Prayer', and also for his ridiculously good guitar collection.

Read more: Blackstar Studio 10 6L6 Combo

The guitarist is currently working on a new solo album (his third to date) and a new Bon Jovi record is also in the pipeline.

"We're extremely proud to have such a high caliber artist as Richie joining the Blackstar family," said Blackstar Artist Liaison Manager Joel Richardson.

"With 2012 marking our fifth anniversary it's great to see such a diverse range of guitarists choosing Blackstar. It shows how Blackstar amps cater for up-and-coming bands all the way through to legends such as Richie".

It's important that you now watch the video to 'Livin' On A Prayer' (above) because we will use any excuse to tell you to watch the video to 'Livin' On A Prayer'.