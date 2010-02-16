Rage Against The Machine and Aerosmith for 2010 Download Festival

Download Festival

(set to take place 11-13 June) has announced a host of new additions to its 2010

line-up, including Rage Against The Machine, Aerosmith, TG191 cover stars Lamb

Of God, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Slipknot side-project Stone Sour, Five Finger

Death Punch and Billy Idol.

The organisers have already nabbed several other rock

heavy-weights including AC/DC, Megadeth, Them Crooked Vultures and Motorhead

and it´s looking like 2010 could well be the best Download festival to date, particularly

for fans of guitar music. And beards.



Finally, the organisers are reporting that they have booked ALL of

Aerosmith, meaning therefore, that the ever-enigmatic Steven Tyler WILL be fronting for the band

for their scheduled headline slot.



Buy Tickets for Download Festival Here