Rage Against The Machine and Aerosmith for 2010 Download Festival

(set to take place 11-13 June) has announced a host of new additions to its 2010
line-up, including Rage Against The Machine, Aerosmith, TG191 cover stars Lamb
Of God, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Slipknot side-project Stone Sour, Five Finger
Death Punch and Billy Idol.
The organisers have already nabbed several other rock
heavy-weights including AC/DC, Megadeth, Them Crooked Vultures and Motorhead
and it´s looking like 2010 could well be the best Download festival to date, particularly
for fans of guitar music. And beards.
Finally, the organisers are reporting that they have booked ALL of
Aerosmith, meaning therefore, that the ever-enigmatic Steven Tyler WILL be fronting for the band
for their scheduled headline slot.