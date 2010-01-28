Proof That Kirk Hasn't Forgotten How To Shred...

This is a modern day blast from the past... Kirk Hammett soloing!



After the shred-free debacle that was 2003's St Anger how awesome is it to see the Metallica axeman waken the widdle again?





The below footage from MissionMetallica.com shows the Prince Of Pentatonics rocking out as Metallica begin rehearsals from their upcoming tour in support of new album Death Magnetic, due in stores on 17th September.





The band is planning to issue a deluxe box set edition of the album with two CDs including track demos and a DVD making-of, as well as an exclusive T-shirt, flag, collection of guitar picks, poster and a USB memory stick.

