Periphery's debut album track-by-track (Part One)

American djent pioneers Periphery release the Special Edition of their self-titled debut album today and to celebrate we've got a track-by-track guide from guitarist Misha Mansoor and vocalist Spencer Sotelo.

Check out the video above to see Misha and Spencer explain the songwriting process behind 'Insomnia', 'The Walk', 'Letter Experiment' and 'Jetpacks Was Yes!' and check back tomorrow for the next part.

The Special Edition of 'Periphery' features instrumentals of all the original tracks and a brand new bonus track, 'Passengers'. The band are also on tour in the UK this week, supporting Dream Theater on their Glasgow, Manchester and London dates. Buy the album on iTunes here: http://bit.ly/w4kmLc