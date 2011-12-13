Peavey PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model announced

A seven-string, baritone guitar designed for metal players, the PXD Vicious Devin Townsend uses a maple neck-through-body design that should offer great sustain.

The new Peavey PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model is more than your usual ‘lick of paint and lightning bolt inlays’ signature edition. It’s a seven-string baritone guitar, for a start, and it also hails the arrival of a whole new series of instruments, the Peavey PXD range.

The other two models, the PXD Vicious I and Vicious II, were announced simultaneously and offer six-string mahogany-bodied variations on the Vicious Devin Townsend. All of the range should be available in the UK from January, with the signature model due to retail at £1,279.

Read more: Peavey Invective 120 Head

Click through the gallery to learn more about the Peavey PXD Vicious Devin Townsend Signature Model.