Orange Amps Unveil The Thunder 30 Head & Combo

Orange Amps have announced the arrival of a new head and 1X12 combo, the Thunder 30



The amp is a 30 watt, twin channel, Class A valve amp that is set to release the existing Rocker 30s. What´s the difference you ask?

Well, there´s a new F/X loop and four EL84 power valves, as opposed to the two found on the Rocker 30. That will obviously have an impact on the amp's sound and Orange are claiming that this means it delivers a "thunderous vintage power-amp overdrive".

The Thunder 30 Head (the TH30H) will retail at £650, while the TH30C combo has an RRP of £750.

