New zakk wylde song! black label society unveil 'parade of the dead'

Zakk Wylde's been beavering away in the Black Label bunker for a while now and the new album 'Order Of The Black' is due in August. Here's the first full song we've heard from it, 'Parade Of The Dead'.

The new full length is due to be released on 9 August with four different album covers - which one you get depends on your location, be it Europe, North America, South America or Asia, or Australia.



Finally, if you haven't already, check out Zakk's awesome new press shot (above). Classy, no? If you've forgotten your glasses, you can see a larger version of it here.