New Iron Maiden album ‘The Final Frontier’ & European festival dates

Iron Maiden´s new album has been ‘in the works´ (if you´ll excuse the pun) for some time now and they have now announced the title, ‘The Final Frontier´, as well as a “late summer” release date.

The new full-length - the band´s fifteenth - will be supported by a hefty North American tour, as well as a string of European festival appearances, including Sonisphere in the UK (30 July - 1 August).

Iron Maiden ‘The Final Frontier´ 2010 European tour dates

30 July-1 August UK - Knebworth Sonisphere Festival

5 August Germany - Wacken Festival

7 August Sweden - Stockholm Stora Skuggan Sonisphere Festival

8 August Finland - Helsinki Pori's Kirjurinluoto Sonisphere Festival

11 August Norway- Bergen Bergenhus Festning - Koengen