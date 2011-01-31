NAMM 2011: Epiphone PeeWee & VeeWee Zakk Pack

In the final instalment of TG's Dr Epiphone videos captured at NAMM 2011, the good doctor introduces the Epiphone Zakk Pack, the latest in the line of Zakk Wylde signature products.

Featuring a fully functioning mini Les Paul (PeeWee) or Flying V (VeeWee) with Zakk's trademark Bullseye graphics, a strap, gigbag, cable, Zakk picks and a Marshall MS-4ZW mini-stack, it's a pretty neat package.

Epiphone is pitching the Zakk Pack as an ideal starter kit for younger guitarists or as a handy travel instrument for older players that are regularly on the move.

Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Epiphone products, head to the Epiphone website.