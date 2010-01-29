Meet The Team



STEPHEN LAWSON, EDITOR





Biography: Raised by wolves in the Scottish highlands, The Long Arm Of The Lawson enjoys seafood, kicking the shit out of people in TG´s basement, and the comedy of Will Ferrell…





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Paul Gilbert / Black Lace





CLAIRE DAVIES, DEPUTY EDITOR





Biography: Sang in the school choir until she got kicked out at 16. Obsessed with AC/DC. Bakes a mean cupcake.





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Angus Young / AC/DC





LUCY RICE, PRODUCTION EDITOR





Biography: Born and bred on the Isle Of Wight, the Ricenator is TG´s resident grammar tyrant, loves Kate Bush and spellchecking, and hates mushrooms and missed deadlines.





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Brian Setzer / Alkaline Trio





CHRIS BIRD, MUSIC EDITOR





Biography: As the self-confessed "most boring person on TG", Chris is regularly found listening to music using just his eyes and some dots on a page. Bizarrely he really enjoys this.





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Jeff Buckley / Pearl Jam





STUART WILLIAMS, REVIEWS EDITOR





Biography: Raised in the shire on a diet of pasties, Stuart loves wooden things with strings on them. He also enjoys hitting stuff (drums mainly) with sticks and recording the results.





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Tom Morello / Streetlight Manifesto



MATT PARKER, STAFF WRITER



Biography: A gift to photographers everywhere, Matt has written for a variety websites and is now tasked with sorting the news for the TG magazine and website.

Favourite Guitarist/Band: Jack White / The Beach Boys



GRAHAM DALZELL, SENIOR ART EDITOR





Biography: Design guru Graham also dabbles in a bit of fretless bass playing with his band Furlined, and loves a bit of post post post punk.





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Nick Drake / Steely Dan





JOHN BLACKSHAW, DEPUTY ART EDITOR





Biography: As well as being capable of producing lightning with his fingers, Blackshaw is a film and UFC nut and wishes he lived in the 80s.





Favourite Guitarist/Band: Zakk Wylde / Mötley Crüe





