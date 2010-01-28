More

Loony Tunes: Songs In Different Guitar Tunings

Q. I'm bored off the standard EADGBE tuning, what other tunings sound good?

A. It's sometimes easy to feel uninspired when playing in standard guitar tuning (EADGBE).


But don't fret (well, do, but in a different way...)


Tuning a guitar a different way is relatively easy and can open you up to a whole new world of unique chords.


Simply dropping your low E string down to a D can make you a riff machine! Or if you want to go all folky you could tune every string to E... but don't do it too often or you'll spend a fortune on broken strings!


Have a look at some of the below videos to see how bands have made innovative use of different guitar tunings.


EADGBE (standard)


Oasis, Wonderwall



DADGBE (drop D)


Nirvana, Heart Shaped Box



EADEAE (E Modal)


Coldplay, Warning Sign



DADF#AD (open D)


The Black Crowes, She Talks To Angels



DGDGBD (open G)


Rolling Stones, Start Me Up



CGCGCE (open C)


John Butler, Pickapart (filmed exclusively for TG!)



EBEG#BE (open E)


Sonny Landreth, Drive South



DADADD (D5)


Creed, My Sacrifice



CGCGAE (C6)


Van Halen, Top Jimmy



EEEEBE (E5)


Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Judy Blue Eyes