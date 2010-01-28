Loony Tunes: Songs In Different Guitar Tunings

Q. I'm bored off the standard EADGBE tuning, what other tunings sound good?

A. It's sometimes easy to feel uninspired when playing in standard guitar tuning (EADGBE).



But don't fret (well, do, but in a different way...)





Tuning a guitar a different way is relatively easy and can open you up to a whole new world of unique chords.





Simply dropping your low E string down to a D can make you a riff machine! Or if you want to go all folky you could tune every string to E... but don't do it too often or you'll spend a fortune on broken strings!





Have a look at some of the below videos to see how bands have made innovative use of different guitar tunings.





EADGBE (standard)





Oasis, Wonderwall









DADGBE (drop D)





Nirvana, Heart Shaped Box









EADEAE (E Modal)





Coldplay, Warning Sign









DADF#AD (open D)





The Black Crowes, She Talks To Angels









DGDGBD (open G)





Rolling Stones, Start Me Up









CGCGCE (open C)





John Butler, Pickapart (filmed exclusively for TG!)









EBEG#BE (open E)





Sonny Landreth, Drive South









DADADD (D5)





Creed, My Sacrifice









CGCGAE (C6)





Van Halen, Top Jimmy









EEEEBE (E5)





Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Judy Blue Eyes





