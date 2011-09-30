Kramer Guitars announce London Metal Masterclass

US guitar brand Kramer has announced that it will host its first ever UK Metal Guitar Masterclass with Sylosis at London's O2 Arena on 8 October.

Kramer endorsees Josh Middleton and Alex Bailey from the talented UK thrashers (check out the rather awesome 'Empyreal' above) will be performing on the day and the two guitarists will also be on-hand to answer questions and offer advice to those attending.

The event will run from 2.00pm to 3.30pm at The British Music Experience exhibition, within the O2. Tickets for the event will cost £5.00 and can be purchased online at TicketMaster.

If you feel inclined learn more about Kramer guitars you can do so at KramerGuitars.com, or if you want to jump up and down to some quality thrash music head to Sylosis.com.