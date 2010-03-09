Jayce Lewis to appear in BBC documentary ‘Big in India’

Guitarist/vocalist/one-man-musical-force Jayce Lewis is the

subject of a new documentary from BBC Wales, ‘Big in India´, set to air tonight (9 March).

The charismatic Welshman came from relative obscurity and

shot to fame in Asia when his first ever

single, ‘Icon´ (give it a listen here), crashed into the charts in September of last year.

Since then a BBC crew decided to tag along on Lewis´ third

trip to India

and capture the awe-inspiring double-life of a man that plays to 40,000-strong

festival audiences one day and heads down the pub with his (oblivious) mates

the next.

Speaking to TG, Lewis said he was looking forward to the

documentary,



"I actually get to

sit back and watch what is going on instead of being in the middle of this 100MPH

whirlwind for a change!”

Catch ‘Big in India´

at 10.35pm tonight (9 March) on BBC1 Wales, Manchester

and Liverpool - Sky Channel 972, Virgin Media

channel 864.

Also, be sure to check out our own Jayce Lewis interview in

TG201 (on sale 16 April).