Jayce Lewis to appear in BBC documentary ‘Big in India’

Guitarist/vocalist/one-man-musical-force Jayce Lewis is the
subject of a new documentary from BBC Wales, ‘Big in India´, set to air tonight (9 March).
The charismatic Welshman came from relative obscurity and
shot to fame in Asia when his first ever
single, ‘Icon´ (give it a listen here), crashed into the charts in September of last year.
Since then a BBC crew decided to tag along on Lewis´ third
trip to India
and capture the awe-inspiring double-life of a man that plays to 40,000-strong
festival audiences one day and heads down the pub with his (oblivious) mates
the next.
Speaking to TG, Lewis said he was looking forward to the
documentary,
"I actually get to
sit back and watch what is going on instead of being in the middle of this 100MPH
whirlwind for a change!”
Catch ‘Big in India´
at 10.35pm tonight (9 March) on BBC1 Wales, Manchester
and Liverpool - Sky Channel 972, Virgin Media
channel 864.
Also, be sure to check out our own Jayce Lewis interview in
TG201 (on sale 16 April).