Home News Inside TG230: features and interviews By Total Guitar (Total Guitar) 2012-07-13T11:53:00.194Z Find out what players featured in the new issue

We talk to the acoustic star in an exclusive guitar interview as he reflects on his rise to the top of the charts - all through hard work gigging and great songwriting with his trusty Martin. Ed Sheeran

Brian Fallon and Alex Rosamilia reveal all about their game-raising new album Handwritten and introduce new third guitarist, Ian Perkins, to the fold. There's also a full tour of their live rig for good measure. The Gaslight Anthem

We're the first guitar mag to get Bumblefoot, Richard Fortus and DJ Ashba in a room together to talk about life in Axl's band for this Access All Areas feature. Guns N' Roses

Want to strut like Angus? Riff like Malcolm? We're here to help -with everything from the right plectrum to amp settings. AC/DC: Steal Their Style

A full track-by-track rundown of Rush's new album Clockwork Angels from Alex Lifeson and producer Nick Raskulinecz - all the guitar insight is here. Rush

Bodom's mailman Alexi 'Wildchild' Laiho is celebrating 15 years since their debut Something Wild with us by revealing 15 of his key memories with the Finnish metallers. Children Of Bodom

Unlock one of the secrets of shred with our step-by-step guitar workout. Sweep Picking

The prog titans behind Storm Corrosion speak candidly about their friendship and musical chemistry together. Mikael kerfeldt & Steven Wilson

You asked Satchel your guitar questions - he delivers the shocking answers. Steel Panther

One of the key players of black metal's past with Emperor explains how he's evolved as a guitarist with his solo career. You can also win a seven-string Ibanez RGD7421 guitar from the RGD Series Ihsahn uses. Ihsahn