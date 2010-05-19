Guthrie Govan for Canterbury guitar masterclass

Guthrie Govan has announced a rare masterclass and solo show at Canterbury's hard-to-spell Gulbenkian Theatre on 17 June.

The man thought by many to be the best guitarist in the world will be appearing under his Erotic Cakes-guise, which features a slightly different line-up to his usual Fellowship crew.

Guitar fans should also be pleased to hear that the support slot will be filled by the almost equally-talented French jazz-maestro, Christophe Godin. Tickets are available now from the venue website and will cost £20 for both events or £12 for just the gig.