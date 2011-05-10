Guitars of the Hard Rock Café vault
Bo Diddley's Gretsch
Hard Rock Café turned 40 recently and as part of the celebration they’re opening their memorabilia vault to the public. TG was invited down for an exclusive look at some of the many wondrous guitars donated by rock music’s most renowned alumni.
Check out Total Guitar issue 215 (on sale 13 May – 9 June) for more information on the Hard Rock Café vault and a look at some of the collection’s finest guitars.
Glen Matlock's first acoustic
Steve Vai's Doubleneck Ibanez Gem
Bob Dylan's National Newport
Dave Kushner's signature Fernandes Ravelle Elite
B.B. King's Gibson ES-355 Lucille
B.B. King's Gibson ES-355 Lucille headstock
Black Crowe's Gibson Les Paul
Jeff Beck's Fender Stratocaster
Jeff Beck's 1957 Fender Esquire
Jimi Hendrix's Gibson ES-345 with Bigsby vibrato
Jimmy Page's Gibson Les Paul
Joe Walsh's Fender Jazzmaster
Keith Richards' Fender Stratocaster
Kurt Cobain's Fender Jazzmaster
Zakk Wylde's Signature Gibson Les Paul Custom
Lenny Kravitz's broken Gibson Flying V
Tom Petty's Danelectro 56
Pete Townshend's Gibson Les Paul
Pete Townsend's explanatory note
"Back in 1979 – when I was very, very drunk, I gave my black Les Paul to the Hard Rock Café in London. I couldn’t have known that this astonishingly generous donation (it was the best guitar I ever had!!) would transform a small American diner into a cultural icon, and help establish a collection that preserves the heritage of R ‘n’ R. Pete Townshend. P.S. Mine’s still as good as Eric C’s"
