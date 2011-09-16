Guild unveil new GAD series acoustic guitars

Image 1 of 4 The GAD D-125 dreadnaught (MSRP £526.80) is constructed primarily from mahogany and will have a rosewood fingerboard. Guild GAD D-125 Image 2 of 4 The F-130CE (MSRP £850.80) is an orchestra-style electro-acoustic featuring the Fishman pickup system and are constructed from mahogany. Guild GAD F-130CE Image 3 of 4 The F-150R (MSRP £1,054.80), a Jumbo body acoustic guitar with rosewood back, sides, fingerboard and neck, which along with the body shape, should make for a pretty loud acoustic. Guild GAD F-150R Image 4 of 4 The F-150RCE (MSRP £1,258.80), like the F-150R, features rosewood back, sides, fingerboard and neck, but has an onboard Fishman Sonitone pickup system built-in. Guild GAD F-150RCE

US manufacturer Guild has announced that it has overhauled its GAD series and added new models in a variety of body styles.

According to the firm, the 19-odd acoustic guitar in the new revamped Guild Acoustic Design range will share some features, including satin-finish necks, dovetail neck joints and quality tonewoods.

Among the new models is the F-150R (MSRP £1,054.80), a Jumbo body acoustic guitar with rosewood back, sides, fingerboard and neck, which along with the body shape, should make for a pretty loud acoustic.

Next up, the D-125 (MSRP £526.80) dreadnaught is constructed primarily from mahogany and will have a rosewood fingerboard. This, says Guild, makes it a "versatile instrument… great for a broad range of musical styles."

Finally, the F-130CE (MSRP £850.80) and it's sister model the F-130RCE (£958.80) are orchestra-style electro-acoustics featuring the Fishman pickup system and are constructed from mahogany and rosewood respectively.

Head to the Guild guitars website for more information and to view the full, expanded GAD series.