Got a question for Paul Gilbert? Tell us and win some strings!

TG is interviewing Mr Big guitarist and shred guru Paul Gilbert at the Download Festival this month and we're giving you the chance to ask him your questions.

If you've got something you want to ask one of the greatest guitar technicians on the planet, just get in touch via the Total Guitar Twitter or Facebook pages or by emailing totalguitar@futurenet.com with the subject line 'Question for Gilbert' and your name, location and question.

It could be a question on this technique or tips of other players, songwriting, stories from the road or something on his side projects. We want to hear them!

Finally, remember we're a guitar mag, so although we may slip in a few general ones, if you ask a question about their guitar playing or songwriting, you're much more likely to get it answered.

If we pick your question, you'll win a set of D'Adarrio guitar strings and feature in our October issue (TG219: on sale 2 September).