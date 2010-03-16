Gibson Unveil Slash’s Appetite Les Paul

The first pictures (below) of Gibson´s new Slash signature model ‘Appetite´ Les Paul have begun to circulate and it looks PURDY.

According to Slash, the guitar has been designed with the fans in mind and aims to emulate the sound of the Les Paul he used to record ‘Appetite For Destruction´, as opposed to Slash´s other signature LPs, which… err… were not supposed to do that.

The biggest difference seems to be Slash´s signature Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro pickups, which have been wrapped 80s-style.

Other smaller features are explained by the man himself in the video below.

Slash Explains The Gibson Appetite Les Paul Video