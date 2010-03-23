Gaslight Anthem reveal ‘American Slang’ artwork and stream title track!

The Gaslight Anthem have revealed the cover artwork for

their new album, ‘American Slang´, due 14 June.

In addition, the group have started streaming the album´s

title track through their MySpace and Facebook pages.

The band´s guitarist, singer and primary songwriter, Brian

Fallon, recently told NME that they tried to give the new record a 60s soul feel,

“We were trying to see what would happen if ‘London Calling´

had no reggae influence,” said Fallon. “But had more interest in soul music, we

wanted to get that vibe.”

Listen to ‘American Slang´ by

the Gaslight Anthem here

Gaslight Anthem 'American Slang' track list



1. American Slang

2. Stay Lucky

3. Bring It On

4. The Diamond Church Street Choir

5. The Queen of Lower Chelsea

6. Orphans

7. Boxer

8. Old Haunts

9. The Spirit Of Jazz

10. We Did It When We Were Young



