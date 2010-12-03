Gallery: What I've learnt from Lennon

Ace (Skunk Anansie)

"When I think of John Lennon, I never really think of his guitar work at all (even though in all of his live pictures he is captured with a six string slung around his neck). Also, at the same as when I think of his solo music, I don’t think of any specific musical genre it represents. He is ingrained in most peoples’ memories as someone that they grew up with, influencing everyone around them – even if not themselves.

"As a child and teenager, his songs and catchy melodies were the forefront of his representation to me, but as I grow older John means many different things to me now.

"After listening to his music for 30 years plus, and the classic songs becoming part of my existence and musical vocabulary, I am more intrigued by his personal life, creative ventures and his dual life as a political activist as well as a musician.

"John’s fantasy love affair with Yoko Ono, is fascinating to me as well, with their almost inseparable bond, tirelessly campaigning for peace at the same time as creating art, films and many LPs. The photo archive of John and Yoko is almost as entertaining as the music they created at times, with them pioneering many fashions as well as coordinating their looks to suit certain campaigns and ventures.

"John Lennon reveled in the creative freedom he attained once he had left the Beatles and achieved so many things, from the famous bed in peace protest to the classic world Anthem ‘Give Peace a Chance’ he recorded in that hotel room at the time (once sung by 250,000 people at a rally in Washington DC protesting the Vietnam war in November 1969).

"The world was cruelly robbed when he met his fate in New York in 1980. I was too young, as a schoolboy at the time, to really realize the weight of this tragic event, and I only just understand it now (100,000 people gathered in Central Park in sympathy). When I think of it now and the fantastic gifts of music and peace he brought to the world, - and the love of his fellow man – I just want to cry."

John Lennon 'Give Peace A Chance'

