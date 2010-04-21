DragonForce's Herman Li for Ibanez guitar workshops

The DragonForce lynchpin and power-metal icon, Herman Li, is set to host Ibanez guitar workshops in Reading and Birmingham next week (26 and 27 April).

The guitarist says he wants fans to get involved during the sessions.

"I really want to encourage people to come to these workshops not just to sit and watch, but to participate and ask questions to get as much as they can from this experience."

"I'm looking forward to connecting with the fans on a more personal level and being able to share some knowledge with them first hand."

26 April - PMT, Birmingham, 0121 359 5056, PMTonline.co.uk

27 April - Dawsons Music, Reading, 0118 958 1320, Dawsons.co.uk