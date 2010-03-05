Deftones Unveil Track List For New Album, ‘Diamond Eyes’

Deftones have announced the running-order for their new album, ‘Diamond Eyes´, due out 18 May.

The record is the first release since bassist Chi Cheng´s November 2008 car accident and ‘Diamond Eyes´ is a completely new collection of songs, written with stand-in bassist Sergio Vega.

If you fancy a taste of the new album, check out the free download of ‘Rocket Skates´ available on the Deftones

website

.

Deftones ‘Diamond Eyes´ Album Track List

01. Diamond Eyes

02. Royal

03. CMND/CTRL

04. You´ve Seen the Butcher

05. Beauty School

06. Prince

07. Rocket Skates

08. Sextape

09. Risk

10. 976-EVIL

11. This Place Is Death