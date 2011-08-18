Deftones release 'Beauty School' video

In anticipation of their forthcoming UK dates, Deftones have made a new video for their track 'Beauty School', taken from last year's album 'Diamond Eyes'.

The band are currently in Europe playing a selection of festivals before they head UK-wards next week for a headline slot at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire (24 August) and an appearance on the main stage at Reading and Leeds festivals (26 and 27 August respectively).

The promo was put together by 13th Witness, the renowned photographer and filmmaker responsible for their recent press shots, including the one that you'll see on the right of this page.

Check out TG's interview with Deftones guitarist Stef Carpenter on the making of 'Diamond Eyes'.