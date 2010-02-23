Dave Grohl Talks Foo Fighters' Future In Rhythm

Those of you looking forward to a new Foo Fighters album may be waiting some time, according to a new interview with Dave Grohl in

Rhythm

.

Referring to his multiple side-projects, Grohl told the drum magazine, “Those escape trap doors are important, because the longevity of the Foo Fighters is based on the theory that we don´t have to be doing this and we should never take it for granted."

“So when you see it get to the level that it did at Wembley [in 2008], the first thing I thought was not, ‘Gosh, we are the biggest, greatest band in the world,´ it was, ‘We have to stop this before it disappears.´”

Grohl also implies that fans should expect a "long break" before their next effort.

