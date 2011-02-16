Cry Baby documentary now online - watch it here!

The first part of Dunlop's Cry Baby documentary, 'Cry Baby: The Pedal That Rocks The World', is now available to view online and you can watch the star-studded ode to the wah pedal brand right here.

The film includes brand new interviews with some of the biggest names in guitar land, including Slash, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Eddie Van Halen, Kirk Hammett and Jerry Cantrell, as well as Jim Dunlop, the pedal's creator.

Dunlop will unveil the following three parts every Monday for the next three weeks. Head to www.crybabydoc.com for more information.