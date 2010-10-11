CLOSED Win a Blackstar HT-5 signed by Silenoz of Dimmu Borgir!

This competition has now closed. Why not check out TG's current competitions?

To celebrate the release of Dimmu Borgir's latest album, 'Abrahadabra', we've teamed up with Blackstar Amplification to give away an HT-5 head, and a pair of HT-110 speaker cabinets (total RRP £419), signed by Dimmu Borgir guitarist and Blackstar artist, Silenoz.

When Blackstar launched its HT-5 series valve amps in 2008, it unleashed a mini-monster, and helped kick-start a trend for low-powered valve amps. The inclusion of two channels, Blackstar's ISF control and speaker-emulated output has kept this amp firmly at the top of wishlists everywhere - it's possibly the most rock 'n' roll item you could put in your living room!

To enter just go to www.futurecomps.co.uk/tgdimmu and answer the following question:

Which other Blackstar amp features in Silenoz's rig?

- Series One 200

- Artisan 15

- HT Studio 20

PLEASE NOTE: Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to Total Guitar's reasonable satisfaction.