Blog Of The Week: I Heart Guitar

The third site to be chosen as TG's hallowed (it is too!) Blog Of The Week is another Australian site, I Heart Guitar.

Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised, given its rock heritage, that Australia seems to be one of the world's most guitar-savvy countries, but that's not to take anything away from the hard work of Peter Hodgson, I Heart Guitar's founder.

Peter, who lives with his wife and four year-old son in Melbourne, was already a freelance writer for several Australian music-making magazines when he started the blog in 2008.

"I've been lucky to get some great interviews like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine, Zakk Wylde, Ace Frehley, Bob Taylor, John Petrucci and Paul Gilbert (who wrote a guest post about one of his Ibanez Fireman customs)," says Peter. "But the most enjoyable (and time-consuming) part is writing gear reviews."

"I also write the occasional off-kilter opinion piece to satisfy my secret dream of being a comedy writer! I try to keep the site a positive place and I hope my enthusiasm for the guitar and the music it produces comes through."

He's no slouch as a player either and Peter was crowned Melbourne's Best Shredder in 2004 (sponsored by awesome Aussie radio station Triple M), not to mention gigging with his own band The Upperhand and playing as a session musician.

Check out I Heart Guitar and make sure you head back this way for more of TG's Blogs Of The Week.