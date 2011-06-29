World's Fastest Drummer show announced

drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Drumming speed demons get working on those chops because the World's Fastest Drummer contest is back this summer.



Taking place at Nashville's summer NAMM show, competitors will be able to battle it out for top spot in the Fastest Hands and fastest Feet categories.



Boo McAfee, creator of the competition, said: "This will truly be an awesome 'World's Fastest Drummer' official world finals. If you think your local coffee shop manager is a bundle of energy, wait 'till you get a load of these guys!"



Take a look at previous record holder (and this month's Rhythm cover star) Mike Mangini demonstrating his blistering speed below.

The whole thing gets underway on 21 July. For full details head to www.WorldsFastestDrummer.com.