Win a lesson with Basement Jaxx's Nathan Curran

Nathan curran

Fancy brushing up on your stick skills? Well here's your chance to win a lesson with the latest addition to The Rhythm Studio's team of teachers - Nathan 'Tugg' Curran.

Nathan joins The Rhythm Studio well placed to give even the most experienced of players a few pointers, having occupied the drumstool for Reef, Basement Jaxx, Lady Sovereign and Lily Allen, among many more. As if that varied CV of top gigs wasn't enough to get you rushing for the entry form, check out the video of Nathan performing Basement Jaxx's 'Good Luck' below to get a glimpse of his considerable skills.

Impressed? Then head here and enter the competition to win the free lesson. You have until 31 July to get your entries in. Good luck! No pun intended…