Vinnie Colaiuta joins Paiste

Vinnie

Vinnie Colaiuta has joined the Paiste family.

The drum icon, famed for spells behind the kit for everyone from Frank Zappa to Jeff Beck, used a selection of Formula 602, Signature Reflector and Alpha Medium cymbals on a recent tour with Sting.

Check what Vinnie had to say about the move in the video below.

Erik Paiste added: "We are deeply honored to welcome Vinnie to our artist family.

"Vinnie is one of the most important drummers of our time. We are pleased that he chose us for his cymbals, and for all the right reasons. That in itself is a humbling validation for our basic mission, to create sound of the highest possible fidelity and reliability to satisfy the world's most brilliant and uncompromising musicians."

For much more from Vinnie, including an up-close look at his new gear, look out for the July issue of Rhythm, on sale 6 June.