Video: Steve Moore vs Mike Portnoy

Steve Moore became a viral hit with his This Drummer's At The Wrong Gig clip, picking up millions of hits on the way. Mike Portnoy is one of the most revered sticksmen on the planet, renowned for his incredible technical skill.

But who's best, Moore or Portnoy? There's only one way to find out…watch the clip below. The video, which was shot at the Drummer's Festival in Belgium, shows Portnoy take to the tubs during Moore's set, with the former even throwing in a few of the latter's tricks - the former Dream Theater man must have picked up a few things when the two drummers met last year.

For more from Steve pick up the new issue of Rhythm, which Steve's take on how to get noticed on YouTube.