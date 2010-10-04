Video: When Mike Portnoy met Steven Moore

Portnoy

© David Atlas/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Teaching Mike Portnoy anything behind the kit can't be easy. But, it seems one man has been showing the former Dream Theater sticksman a thing or two - Steven 'Drummer At The Wrong Gig' Moore.



Take a look at the video below to see Moore bustin' out a few choice tricks, including what Portnoy refers to as the "money move".

If you somehow haven't seen Moore's smash-hit Drummer At The Wrong Gig (he really should get that trademarked) video, check it out below.

Reports that Portnoy will be slipping the 'money move' into his repertoire in time for Avenged Sevenfold's UK tour later this year remain, sadly, unconfirmed.