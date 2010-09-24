Verve drummer to sit in for The Charlatans

© Rune Hellestad/Corbis
The Verve's Pete Salisbury has been announced as temporary drummer for The Charlatans. Salisbury will sit in with the indie rockers while Jon Brookes is treated for a brain tumour.
Brookes collapsed during a US gig with the band last week and has since been flown back to the UK for treatment.
Salisbury will be behind the kit at the following October shows:
Oct 5 - Hatfield, Forum
Oct 7 - Newcastle, O2 Academy
Oct 8 - Edinburgh, Picture House
Oct 9 - Dundee, Fat Sam's
Oct 11 - Liverpool, O2 Academy
Oct 12 - Nottingham, Rock City
Oct 14 - Leeds, O2 Academy
Oct 15 - Sheffield, O2 Academy
Oct 16 - Manchester, Apollo
Oct 18 - Oxford, O2 Academy
Oct 19 - Bristol, O2 Academy
Oct 21 - Norwich, UEA
Oct 22 - London, Brixton Academy
Oct 23 - Birmingham, O2 Academy