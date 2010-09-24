Verve drummer to sit in for The Charlatans

Charlatans

The Verve's Pete Salisbury has been announced as temporary drummer for The Charlatans. Salisbury will sit in with the indie rockers while Jon Brookes is treated for a brain tumour.



Brookes collapsed during a US gig with the band last week and has since been flown back to the UK for treatment.



Salisbury will be behind the kit at the following October shows:



Oct 5 - Hatfield, Forum

Oct 7 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

Oct 8 - Edinburgh, Picture House

Oct 9 - Dundee, Fat Sam's

Oct 11 - Liverpool, O2 Academy

Oct 12 - Nottingham, Rock City

Oct 14 - Leeds, O2 Academy

Oct 15 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

Oct 16 - Manchester, Apollo

Oct 18 - Oxford, O2 Academy

Oct 19 - Bristol, O2 Academy

Oct 21 - Norwich, UEA

Oct 22 - London, Brixton Academy

Oct 23 - Birmingham, O2 Academy